Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19

Podium with stage spotlights
Podium with stage spotlights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WABI) - Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Larocque will not be competing in the Miss America competition being held this week in Connecticut.

Larocque contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, and has withdrawn from the competition, according to the Miss Maine Scholarship Program website.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition.

