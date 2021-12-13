Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WABI) - Miss Maine 2021 Mariah Larocque will not be competing in the Miss America competition being held this week in Connecticut.

Larocque contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, and has withdrawn from the competition, according to the Miss Maine Scholarship Program website.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.