Mills deploying 38 National Guard members to Maine hospitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that 38 National Guard members will be deployed across 10 hospitals in Maine, beginning Thursday.

The overall plan to activate up to 75 guard members announced last week is expected to provide 80 additional inpatient hospital beds.

There are currently 63 available ICU beds across the state.

Saint Joseph’s Manor in Portland is receiving the most National Guard members with 15.

Twelve will be deployed to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewison.

Eleven members will be deployed among six other hospitals, including Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, and Northern Light Health in Waterville.

The National Guard will serve in non-clinical roles, such as overseeing “swing bed” units, and administering monoclonal antibodies.

The deployments are scheduled through Jan. 26, 2022, subject to need.

Mills added, “The most effective way to relieve the burden on our heroic health care workers is to heed their advice: get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.