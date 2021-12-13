Advertisement

Mills deploying 38 National Guard members to Maine hospitals

Eastern Maine Medical Center
Eastern Maine Medical Center(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that 38 National Guard members will be deployed across 10 hospitals in Maine, beginning Thursday.

The overall plan to activate up to 75 guard members announced last week is expected to provide 80 additional inpatient hospital beds.

There are currently 63 available ICU beds across the state.

Saint Joseph’s Manor in Portland is receiving the most National Guard members with 15.

Twelve will be deployed to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewison.

Eleven members will be deployed among six other hospitals, including Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, and Northern Light Health in Waterville.

The National Guard will serve in non-clinical roles, such as overseeing “swing bed” units, and administering monoclonal antibodies.

The deployments are scheduled through Jan. 26, 2022, subject to need.

Mills added, “The most effective way to relieve the burden on our heroic health care workers is to heed their advice: get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Johansen
Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

Island Nursing Home and Care assessing possibility of reopening
The Maine Veterans Project has a brand new set of wheels
Maine Veterans Project has new set of wheels
Holden Police Department's 25 Days of Kindness
Holden Police Department’s 25 Days of Kindness back again
The program includes saving hundreds of dollars on air sealing, and thousands on insulation.
‘Weatherize MDI’ program returns to Mount Desert Island
United Way of Eastern Maine puts up sign.
Downtown Bangor feeling ‘Hopeful’