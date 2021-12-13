Advertisement

Max Linn, former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine, dies

Linn had an apparent heart attack on Saturday
Max Linn
Max Linn(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) - Max Linn, who ran as an Independent for U.S. Senate in Maine in 2020, has died. His lawyer, Steve Juskewitch, said Linn died unexpectedly Saturday after apparently suffering a heart attack.

Linn, who lived in Bar Harbor, was 62 years old.

During his campaign for Senate, he made several headlines, while polling in the low-single digits.

In one debate, he shouted down a moderator who asked him a question by responding, “Request denied!”

In another, he cut up several face masks while standing at his podium, which was to visually show his objection to governmental coronavirus mask mandates, he told WMTW.

“In the debates, I’m reaching out to show viewers that I’m just not going to read through the answers,” Linn said to explain the antics.

“This is a broken system we have in Washington, and no one is in there breaking it up,” Linn told WMTW News 8 during an interview for his candidate profile. “I’m trying my best -- and I’m a long shot -- but Maine viewers need to realize I’m the change vote they’ve been asking for in America.”

He also tried to run for Senate in 2018, but was disqualified from the primary ballot for failing to collect enough valid signatures.

