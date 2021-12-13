Maine Veterans Project has new set of wheels

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans Project has a brand new set of wheels that will help local veterans for years to come.

This 2022 utility trailer was presented to the organization in Bangor Monday morning.

They were selected as one of 70 across the nation to receive a donation through UScellular’s Locally Grown Joy campaign.

The company is also giving Maine Veterans Project a financial donation, which they’ve decided to put toward heating oil.

RH Foster is matching that donation up to 1,000 gallons.

MVP says this trailer was high on its wish list.

“This is, really, what we call in the military a ‘force multiplier.’ This allows us to do things that we haven’t even considered yet. This really just opens up many, many doors and opportunities for us to provide for our local veterans,” said Liam Kenny, MVP team member.

“When we think about Maine Veterans Project, and we also think about our own associate resource groups at UScellular, one of the key ones that we have is valor. It resonates with who we are as a community, with who we are as Uscellular. And so we decided that this organization matches very nicely with who we are and how we want to try to impact our communities,” said Tabatha McKay, UScellular area vice president.

Maine Veterans Project plans to use the trailer to bring firewood to local veterans in need of heating assistance in the winter.

They’ll also use it for fun activities, too, such as transporting kayaks during the summer.

