Maine potato companies to invest in solar power systems

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) - A pair of potato companies in northern Maine is receiving help from the federal government to install solar power systems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture money is part of more than $24 million coming to the state in the form of grants and loans to build green infrastructure in rural communities in the state.

The agency called the effort a chance to combat climate change by boosting rural economies.

Irving Farms of Caribou is receiving more than $150,000 and Corey Rioux & Sons of Fort Kent is getting more than $30,000.

