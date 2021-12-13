Advertisement

Maine potato companies to invest in solar power systems

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) - A pair of potato companies in northern Maine is receiving help from the federal government to install solar power systems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture money is part of more than $24 million coming to the state in the form of grants and loans to build green infrastructure in rural communities in the state.

The agency called the effort a chance to combat climate change by boosting rural economies.

Irving Farms of Caribou is receiving more than $150,000 and Corey Rioux & Sons of Fort Kent is getting more than $30,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Johansen
Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
A car collided with a tractor trailer Saturday on Lewiston Road in Gray.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into tractor-trailer in Gray

Latest News

According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Owners of family photos, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s found
Gas prices
Gas prices fall again in northern New England
FILE— In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photograph, the Old North Church stands behind a statue of Paul...
Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic sold for $20K
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s