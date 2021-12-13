Local communities pitch in for Wreaths Across America Day

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - In Hampden, the local VFW is holding a ceremony next Saturday at noon.

They will also be laying wreaths on the graves of our local veterans who are not buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Kim Slininger, a local deaconess and a retired veteran who is helping run the ceremony, wanted to support her fellow comrades on this special day.

“It’s the time of year when we have a lot of people who are missing loved ones who were veterans. And these wreaths that we lay on the graves are reminders that they’re never forgotten. So that the family’s can recognize that we as veterans are still remembered by our loved ones,” said Slininger.

The Belfast VFW is also holding a local ceremony.

They will start at 9:30 at the Grove Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.