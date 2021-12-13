Advertisement

Island Nursing Home and Care assessing possibility of reopening

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Deer Isle nursing and residential care facility that closed this fall in part due to staffing shortages is assessing the possibility of reopening in the future.

They’re doing it with the help of Covenant Health.

The board of directors of the Island Nursing Home and Care announced the move on Monday.

The facility relocated all 55 residents after closing October.

Another reason given for the closing was the lack of affordable housing for employees.

Now, the board has brought on Covenant Health, a regional nonprofit healthcare system, to conduct an assessment of the nursing home’s viability to reopen.

Covenant will also assist with a proposed reopening budget, bed complement, and staffing model, all to be completed by Dec. 31.

After review by the INH board, the recommendations will be presented to the community in January.

More information and updates on the process are available at islandnursinghome.org.

