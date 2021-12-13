Holden Police Department’s 25 Days of Kindness back again

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s 25 Days of Kindness is back for its fifth year.

We got the opportunity to tag along for one special delivery on Monday.

Among the many people Holden Police are helping this year is 91-year-old Catherine Ericson.

While at first she said she didn’t want anything from the giveaway, Police Chief Chris Greeley finally talked her into accepting some Hannaford gift cards.

Greeley and his officers are going around Holden and the surrounding communities this month delivering everything from toys, to cash, to cat food.

“Well, you can’t lose when you’re bringing people money, or toys, or things that they want and could use. So, typically in police work, it can be a challenge. You’re stopping a car for speeding, you’re going to a family fight. In these circumstances people are really, really excited to see us and we’re grateful for that,” said Greely.

“I think it’s tremendous they’ve been going around. They need a Christmas present. Oh, yeah. That’s adorable. Yeah, that’s a sweet little gift,” said Ericson.

All of these items came to the Holden Police Department from generous donations.

They’re still accepting gifts to help even more families.

If you’d like to donate, call Chief Greeley at 843-5442.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.