Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Johansen
Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Red Kettle
Salvation Army Corps holding ‘Kettle Blitz’ day to raise funds
Tornadoes have left a trail of destruction across the U.S.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn.,...
White House aims to restore faith in government by improving services
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians