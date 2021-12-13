Advertisement

Gas prices fall again in northern New England

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week. GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine fell 1.4 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon. Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.5 cents, to $3.31. In Vermont, prices fell 2.5 cents to land at $3.37. The national average was $3.32 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.4 cents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Johansen
Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
A car collided with a tractor trailer Saturday on Lewiston Road in Gray.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into tractor-trailer in Gray

Latest News

FILE— In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photograph, the Old North Church stands behind a statue of Paul...
Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic sold for $20K
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
These are the latest vaccination numbers as of Sunday.
3,123 vaccinations administered Sunday
Hampden woman safely located.
Hampden woman safely located