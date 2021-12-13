Downtown Bangor feeling ‘Hopeful’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor is becoming a very “hopeful” destination.

The piece of art arrived in the city Monday morning.

Titled “Hopeful,” it was created by Maine artist Charlie Hewitt and was donated by the United Way of Eastern Maine.

We were there as it was placed in its new home on the McGuire Building on Main Street.

“The United Way of Southern Maine reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we have this beautiful piece of art in our community.’ There’s actually signs like this in Portland, Lewiston and Brunswick. And they said, ‘let’s use it for our theme this year for United Way all over the state.’ And I think it makes perfect sense in the middle of this pandemic that continues to go on to have this theme of hope, makes so much sense. I think it’s a message we all need to have right now,” said Jessie Moriarty, United Way of Eastern Maine chief operating and experience officer.

There will be a lighting ceremony this Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

