Cod fishing limits to be slashed again, regulators say

FILE- In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, a cod that will be auctioned off sits on ice at the...
FILE- In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, a cod that will be auctioned off sits on ice at the Portland Fish Exchange, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Fishing industry managers are recommending the already-diminished U.S. cod fishery face another reduction in catch limits.

Cod fishing was once a huge industry in New England, but it collapsed due to overfishing and environmental challenges.

The regulatory New England Fishery Management Council decided on Dec. 10 to call for a reduction of the Georges Bank cod catch from about 2.4 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) to about 540,000 pounds (245,000 kilograms) next year.

Georges Bank is one of two key areas where fishermen catch cod.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

