3,123 vaccinations administered Sunday

These are the latest vaccination numbers as of Sunday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 3,123 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Sunday.

Of those, 2,129 were booster shots.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine has dropped slightly.

369 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, that’s down from 377 on Saturday.

115 people are in intensive care.

57 are on ventilators.

Case investigations will be updated Tuesday.

