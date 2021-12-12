Advertisement

Sunny and breezy today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A tight pressure gradient will sit over the state today. This means it will be breezy around the region, especially across Northern Maine where a Wind Advisory is in effect for wind gusts to 50 mph. The rest of the state will see wind gusts to 30 mph, with slightly higher gusts Downeast. Temperatures will slowly drop into the afternoon as a cold front departs the region. Otherwise, high pressure will build in and bring sunny skies today and mostly clear conditions tonight.

Monday will be partly cloudy. A few light snow showers are possible Monday night as cold front will drop through the state. High pressure will follow the front, bringing mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday.

A warm front will lift through the state Wednesday night. A wintry mix is expected overnight and into Thursday morning before changing over to rain.

TODAY: Sunny. Warmest temperatures will be in the morning. Highs 30-40°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph with higher gusts Downeast and across the north.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 28-35°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 39-46°. Southwest 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Northwest 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a mix in the morning, then becoming rain. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s. South wind 10-20 mph.

