Advertisement

One woman’s garage project brings Christmas joy

"Little Dreamers" bring Christmas to Skowhegan families
"Little Dreamers" bring Christmas to Skowhegan families(Tom Krosnowski)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - What started as one woman’s garage project to help her community has now become one of the largest Christmas gift drives across all of Maine.

Tom Krosnowski stopped by Skowhegan on Saturday, and has more from the “Little Dreamers.”

Who knew Santa’s workshop was in Skowhegan?

Or, at least the next-best thing.

“Alright guys, come on, let’s move this line, I’ve got people coming in!” said Shari Obert, Founder of Little Dreamers.

Shari Obert doesn’t have elves or reindeer, but her team of Little Dreamers volunteers have helped dozens of families in the Skowhegan area this Christmas.

“It’s so exciting to know there’s going to be a lot of kids who are going to have a good Christmas because of us,” said Obert.

Obert has been collecting toys and supplies all year long - 5,000 of them, in fact. That’s five times the total of last year’s giveaway, which was out of her garage.

The rules at Skowhegan Eagles club are simple - and the gifts? Generous.

“I just ask for their first name, and how many children that we’re helping today. And they get five toys per child, and five stocking stuffers per child. Plus, they get a book and a stuffed animal as an extra, and clothing,” said Obert.

The line may have stretched to the North Pole, but there was definitely something for everyone.

“The clothes and the diapers and especially the formula they have, that is the number one best thing. It’s very nice. I’m very much appreciative of everything everybody’s done for us,” said Danielle Morin, mother of four.

“We’re just another resource. That’s how I look at it- we’re another resource for Christmas. And there’s a lot of families that need help, and we need to do this. We need to help our community - we’re building a community here, that’s our goal,” said Obert.

Obert and her team have big plans for projects in the spring and summertime - you can find more information on future events in the Little Dreamers Facebook Group.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead
Coronavirus in Maine
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across Maine
Upstate NY firefighters rescued a dog after his hind legs fell through the ice on a frozen pond.
Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

Latest News

First "Love with Legs" drive in Skowhegan
“Love with Legs” drive put on for children
Increasing Temperatures & Wind. Fog For The First Half Of The Night
A team of experts from the National Disaster Medical System arrived Saturday at Maine Medical...
Health care workers from Medical Disaster System arrive at Maine Medical Center
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse