One woman’s garage project brings Christmas joy

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - What started as one woman’s garage project to help her community has now become one of the largest Christmas gift drives across all of Maine.

Tom Krosnowski stopped by Skowhegan on Saturday, and has more from the “Little Dreamers.”

Who knew Santa’s workshop was in Skowhegan?

Or, at least the next-best thing.

“Alright guys, come on, let’s move this line, I’ve got people coming in!” said Shari Obert, Founder of Little Dreamers.

Shari Obert doesn’t have elves or reindeer, but her team of Little Dreamers volunteers have helped dozens of families in the Skowhegan area this Christmas.

“It’s so exciting to know there’s going to be a lot of kids who are going to have a good Christmas because of us,” said Obert.

Obert has been collecting toys and supplies all year long - 5,000 of them, in fact. That’s five times the total of last year’s giveaway, which was out of her garage.

The rules at Skowhegan Eagles club are simple - and the gifts? Generous.

“I just ask for their first name, and how many children that we’re helping today. And they get five toys per child, and five stocking stuffers per child. Plus, they get a book and a stuffed animal as an extra, and clothing,” said Obert.

The line may have stretched to the North Pole, but there was definitely something for everyone.

“The clothes and the diapers and especially the formula they have, that is the number one best thing. It’s very nice. I’m very much appreciative of everything everybody’s done for us,” said Danielle Morin, mother of four.

“We’re just another resource. That’s how I look at it- we’re another resource for Christmas. And there’s a lot of families that need help, and we need to do this. We need to help our community - we’re building a community here, that’s our goal,” said Obert.

Obert and her team have big plans for projects in the spring and summertime - you can find more information on future events in the Little Dreamers Facebook Group.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.