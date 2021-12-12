Newly released videos show Maine Capitol riot defendant on site on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The federal judge presiding over the prosecution of an accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Maine, 38-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons, from Lebanon, has unsealed and released evidence videos that show Fitzsimons on site during the riot.

Fitzsimons has been in federal custody for 10 months and is currently detained in the Washington, D.C. jail having twice been denied bail due to the seriousness of his charges and past confrontations with state lawmakers.

Until now, the public has seen only still photos of Fitzsimons on Jan. 6,including one showing him, memorably, with a bloody head.

Those images – frame grabs from video in evidence – were released by the FBI after agents arrested Fitzsimons in February.

Judge Rudolph Contreras agreed this week to release the videos following a June petition from CNN and ABC News – WMTW’s affiliated networks – and 14 other news organizations.

In three videos – two from police body cameras and one from a Capitol surveillance camera – Fitzsimons is seen wearing his white butcher jacket among the crowd fighting with police officers.

The videos show him punching and being punched and pushed back at the west entrance to the Capitol, which other rioters had breached. At one point, an officer is seen hitting Fitzsimons on the head with a club, and Fitzsimons retreats.

Primarily because of these videos, Fitzsimons faces ten criminal counts, the most serious being felonies for allegedly assaulting officers.

In his written opinion, Judge Contreras agreed with the news organizations that the videos are in the public interest.

Many similar videos have been shown by the congressional committees investigating the events of Jan. 6 and during former President Trump’s second impeachment trial for inciting the riot.

Prosecutors approved the release. Fitzsimons’ attorney objected, arguing their broadcast could taint the jury pool.

The evidence cache includes the Dec. 20 voicemail Fitzsimons left for Maine Congressman Jared Golden, protesting Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden and urging Golden not to verify the Electoral College results that deemed Biden the winner.

“Mr. Jared Golden, or a staffer listening, I am a constituent of Maine. My name is Kyle Fitzsimons,” the message began.

“I am asking for your courage, sir, courage to dispute what we all know is a garbage election. will you have the courage to object on the sixth? Because I certainly have the courage to object to my entire life going forward if this is done to me. My name is Kyle Fitzsimons, and I’ll be in D.C. on the sixth,” Fitzsimons said.

Fitzsimons also left a voicemail for Congresswoman Chellie Pingree; Lebanon is actually in her district.

No trial date has been set for Fitzsimons, who rejected a government plea offer in May.

His attorney has appealed his bail denial and has filed a motion for a change of venue, from Washington back to Maine, arguing D.C. is too liberal and anti-Trump for him to get a fair jury there.

That motion is scheduled to be argued before the judge next Tuesday, Dec. 14.

