Advertisement

Newly released videos show Maine Capitol riot defendant on site on Jan. 6

The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the...
The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president has led to federal criminal charges against at least 175 people in 40 states, and that list now includes one person from Maine, Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, a York County resident, who made his initial court appearance Friday.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The federal judge presiding over the prosecution of an accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Maine, 38-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons, from Lebanon, has unsealed and released evidence videos that show Fitzsimons on site during the riot.

Fitzsimons has been in federal custody for 10 months and is currently detained in the Washington, D.C. jail having twice been denied bail due to the seriousness of his charges and past confrontations with state lawmakers.

Until now, the public has seen only still photos of Fitzsimons on Jan. 6,including one showing him, memorably, with a bloody head.

Those images – frame grabs from video in evidence – were released by the FBI after agents arrested Fitzsimons in February.

Judge Rudolph Contreras agreed this week to release the videos following a June petition from CNN and ABC News – WMTW’s affiliated networks – and 14 other news organizations.

In three videos – two from police body cameras and one from a Capitol surveillance camera – Fitzsimons is seen wearing his white butcher jacket among the crowd fighting with police officers.

The videos show him punching and being punched and pushed back at the west entrance to the Capitol, which other rioters had breached. At one point, an officer is seen hitting Fitzsimons on the head with a club, and Fitzsimons retreats.

Primarily because of these videos, Fitzsimons faces ten criminal counts, the most serious being felonies for allegedly assaulting officers.

In his written opinion, Judge Contreras agreed with the news organizations that the videos are in the public interest.

Many similar videos have been shown by the congressional committees investigating the events of Jan. 6 and during former President Trump’s second impeachment trial for inciting the riot.

Prosecutors approved the release. Fitzsimons’ attorney objected, arguing their broadcast could taint the jury pool.

The evidence cache includes the Dec. 20 voicemail Fitzsimons left for Maine Congressman Jared Golden, protesting Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden and urging Golden not to verify the Electoral College results that deemed Biden the winner.

“Mr. Jared Golden, or a staffer listening, I am a constituent of Maine. My name is Kyle Fitzsimons,” the message began.

“I am asking for your courage, sir, courage to dispute what we all know is a garbage election. will you have the courage to object on the sixth? Because I certainly have the courage to object to my entire life going forward if this is done to me. My name is Kyle Fitzsimons, and I’ll be in D.C. on the sixth,” Fitzsimons said.

Fitzsimons also left a voicemail for Congresswoman Chellie Pingree; Lebanon is actually in her district.

No trial date has been set for Fitzsimons, who rejected a government plea offer in May.

His attorney has appealed his bail denial and has filed a motion for a change of venue, from Washington back to Maine, arguing D.C. is too liberal and anti-Trump for him to get a fair jury there.

That motion is scheduled to be argued before the judge next Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
The Maine CDC is reporting 1, 018 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across Maine
A Cary man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Aroostook County Saturday...
Poor road conditions factor in Aroostook County crash, police say
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A Maine man convicted of murder has fought for decades to get a new trial, and that fight is...
Dennis Dechaine, convicted of 1988 murder, continues decades long fight for new trial

Latest News

A car collided with a tractor trailer Saturday on Lewiston Road in Gray.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into tractor-trailer in Gray
CHS Festival of Stockings
CHS senior class fundraises for Project Grad
Wabanaki Winter Market
Annual Wabanaki Winter Market held in Orono
First "Love with Legs" drive in Skowhegan
“Love with Legs” drive put on for children