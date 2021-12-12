“Love with Legs” drive put on for children

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A group of volunteers are making it easy for children to warm up with a book.

The “Love with Legs” drive was put on by Least of These, a ministry of Kingdom Life Church in Oakland.

Community members donated enough pajamas and books for more than 130 children under the age of 12, reaching Oakland, Waterville, Fairfield and Augusta.

Organizers have been planning since July, and are happy to provide warmth this winter, in more ways than one.

“They’re comforting. Having PJs and a book, it’s comforting, and comfort is a good thing right now. That was our goal - for them to come in, feel some warmth and love, and that somebody cares,” said April Sesin, Project Director of “Love with Legs”.

This was the first “Love with Legs” pajama and book drive, but it won’t be the last.

Organizers are already planning next year’s edition.

