Local motorcycle club helps out toy drive

Gunrunner's Motorcycle Club fundraises to help families
Gunrunner's Motorcycle Club fundraises to help families(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Gunrunner’s Motorcycle Club came out in full support this Saturday morning in Bangor for a final push for a local Christmas toy drive.

The club has partnered with Penquis and their Christmas is for Kids toy drive to raise funds and collect toys for area families.

The Gunrunner’s have been championing the cause for a few weeks now, fundraising at different events around Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

Penobscot and Piscatiquis counties have the third and fourth highest rates of poverty in the state of Maine.

Christmas is for kids helps over 1,200 families every year and the program donates everything from basic needs like coats and boots, to toys for under the tree.

“We all just wanted to give back to the community once we got our club organized and it’s important for us to give back to the community. We want to help the kids, a lot of kids are without this time of year and it’s important for us to help them,” said John Pine, President of the Gunrunner’s Motorcycle Club.

The deadline for donations is December 17th this year.

Head to christmasisforkids.org to learn more and donate.

