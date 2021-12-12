Advertisement

Governor Mills wants more COVID tests, but questions home delivery

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor says the state is working to expand testing for COVID-19, but questions the feasibility of sending free tests to residents’ homes.

New Hampshire partnered with the federal government to deliver at-home tests to residents this month.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Maine Gov. Janet Mills discussed the pilot program with reporters this week, saying that while testing needs to be expanded, home delivery wasn’t being considered in Maine.

Administration spokeswoman Lindsay Crete said later that the administration would be open to participating in free at-home delivery of rapid tests if the Biden administration expands the pilot program.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1, 018 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
A Cary man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Aroostook County Saturday...
Poor road conditions factor in Aroostook County crash, police say
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

Latest News

The Maine CDC is reporting 1, 018 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
Thursday’s record for newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine in a single day comes as no...
State officials say rising COVID case count expected
11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic