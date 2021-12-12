Advertisement

Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit

20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The father of a missing Maine toddler is expected to be interviewed 10 years after the disappearance, as part of a civil lawsuit seeking to hold him accountable for her death.

Justin DiPietro reported toddler Ayla missing in 2011 in Waterville.

A judge declared her to be legally dead in 2017. The Morning Sentinel reports that her mother, Trista Reynolds, sees the interview as an indication that progress is ramping up, giving her renewed hope.

DiPietro’s attorney, Michael Waxman, says there’s no evidence he has seen that supports any claim that his client had anything to do with her disappearance.

No charges have been filed.

