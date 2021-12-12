Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A strange story in Bangor is raising eyebrows on the internet.

According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an envelope of ashes was found inside a ceiling light box purchased from the local Lowe’s home improvement store.

The ashes were inside an envelope reading “Grandpa G’s Ashes.”

I call this piece—"A Flushmount Christmas Mystery! Subtitled—"Who The Heck Has Grampa G's Cremains?" Stranger things... Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Sunday, December 12, 2021

According to the post, the box was sealed when the customer bought the ceiling light, who did not realize the items were inside until they opened it up after bringing it home.

When the customer brought the box back to Lowe’s, the store called Bangor police looking for help solving the mystery of where the items came from.

Police guess someone else had likely bought the lighting fixture, placed the family keepsakes inside the box, then accidentally kept them inside when returning the item to the store where it was eventually put back on the shelf.

Bangor police are asking for a “Facebook miracle” to track down the people in the photos and hopefully Grandpa G’s family so the items can be safely returned.

