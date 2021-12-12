Advertisement

Driver hospitalized after crashing into tractor-trailer in Gray

Investigators say weather and distracted driving appear to be factors in Saturday’s crash.
A car collided with a tractor trailer Saturday on Lewiston Road in Gray.
A car collided with a tractor trailer Saturday on Lewiston Road in Gray.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAY Maine (WMTW) - One woman was taken to a hospital after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Gray Saturday on Lewiston Road.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crossed the center line and hit the truck.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Investigators say weather and distracted driving are believed to be factors in the crash.

