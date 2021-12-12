COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine has dropped slightly, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday morning, 369 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, that’s down from 377 on Saturday.

115 people are in intensive care.

57 are on ventilators.

More than 9,200 coronavirus vaccines were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

6,414 of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected on Tuesday.

2/Overall, about 65% of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.



But as you move to ICU and ventilated patients, the rates climb.



Among ventilated patients, it's 90%+ not vaccinated at some hospitals.



Statewide, there are 23 adult ICU beds + 8 pediatric/NICU beds free. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) December 11, 2021

