COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine has dropped slightly, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday morning, 369 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, that’s down from 377 on Saturday.

115 people are in intensive care.

57 are on ventilators.

More than 9,200 coronavirus vaccines were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

6,414 of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected on Tuesday.

