CHS senior class fundraises for Project Grad

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) -Central High School Senior Class of 2022 is getting into the holiday spirit.

They are fundraising for Project Graduation by doing a Festival of Stockings.

People can buy raffle tickets to put into stockings for a chance to win different donated gifts.

Local sponsors donated toys, tools, pet products, and arts and crafts for Saturday’s event.

“Lots of people that like to come and help out, especially if it’s people in the neighborhood or the kids from their neighborhood, kids from their classes. It’s really nice, they’ve done a really good job putting together some of these prizes,” said Robin Smith, Project Grad volunteer.

“It’s cool to know that as a community we can start something up that brings people in,” said Brandon Healy, senior.

The proceeds go towards the senior classes’ trip to Canobie Lake Park and Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

