Annual Wabanaki Winter Market held in Orono

Wabanaki Winter Market
Wabanaki Winter Market(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday morning in Orono, the UMaine Hudson museum and the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance teamed up to hold the Wabanaki Winter Market.

The annual celebration of Wabanaki artists was held at the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine campus in Orono.

25 Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet and Micmac artisans gathered this Saturday morning to sell jewelry, baskets, food, and even musical instruments.

Last year, the event was held virtually due to Covid-19.

Each artist and guest was required to wear a mask and give proof of vaccination, per UMaine policy.

Although, Covid-19 restrictions did result in a smaller artist turn-out, attendees and organizers said it was nice to be back in person and see friendly faces.

“It’s full of Wabanaki artists and we all are connected in some way,” said Martha Newell, bead-work artist.

“We had to cancel all of our other events because of Covid and Covid restrictions. this is the first one, and then we’re not sure, we’ll just see what next year brings and if things get better,” said Jennifer Neptune, co-organizer and MIBA member.

This is the 27th year that UMaine and MIBA have teamed up to put on the Wabanaki Winter Market.

