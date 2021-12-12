Advertisement

$2K reward being offered for information about dead moose left in Patten

The moose was discovered off the Clark Road in Patten with the backstrap meat removed from it...
The moose was discovered off the Clark Road in Patten with the backstrap meat removed from it on November 29th.(Maine Dept. Of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is looking for information regarding a moose that was illegally shot and left to rot in Patten Thanksgiving week.

Wardens say they received a complaint about the dead moose on November 29th.

It was discovered off the Clark Road in Patten with the backstrap meat removed from it.

Operation Game Thief is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-ALERT-US.

Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Thursday, December 9, 2021

