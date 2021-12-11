U.S. Senate passes initiative marking December 18th as Wreaths Across America Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Senate has passed an initiative led by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King that pays tribute to our nation’s fallen veterans in a meaningful way.

December 18th, 2021, officially marks “Wreaths Across America Day” - recognizing the tradition that began in Maine.

Volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans.

Senators Collins and King issued a joint statement, saying in part:

“We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.