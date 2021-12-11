Advertisement

U.S. Senate passes initiative marking December 18th as Wreaths Across America Day

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Senate has passed an initiative led by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King that pays tribute to our nation’s fallen veterans in a meaningful way.

December 18th, 2021, officially marks “Wreaths Across America Day” - recognizing the tradition that began in Maine.

Volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans.

Senators Collins and King issued a joint statement, saying in part:

“We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice.”

