Teen hospitalized after rollover on interstate in Portland
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating an interstate crash in Portland this afternoon.
It happened at 3 o’clock.
Maine State Police say a white sedan traveling on the interstate cut off a maroon Saab with 4 occupants.
The driver of the Saab left the roadway and rolled over while trying to avoid a collision.
Officials say a 15-year-old passenger that was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries.
That passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.
State police say the white sedan continued on without stopping.
The on-ramp was shut down for about an hour.
