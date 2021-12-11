Advertisement

Teen hospitalized after rollover on interstate in Portland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating an interstate crash in Portland this afternoon.

It happened at 3 o’clock.

Maine State Police say a white sedan traveling on the interstate cut off a maroon Saab with 4 occupants.

The driver of the Saab left the roadway and rolled over while trying to avoid a collision.

Officials say a 15-year-old passenger that was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries.

That passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

State police say the white sedan continued on without stopping.

The on-ramp was shut down for about an hour.

