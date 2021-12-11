Advertisement

Poor road conditions factor in Aroostook County crash, police say

The crash happened on the Calais Road in Hodgdon early Saturday morning.
A Cary man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Aroostook County Saturday...
A Cary man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Aroostook County Saturday morning.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGDON, Maine (WABI) - A Cary man was sent to the hospital following a crash in Hodgdon.

Maine State Police say 20-year-old Jesse Frederick was driving south on the Calais Road in Hodgdon just around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.

Police say he hit two mailboxes before hitting the utility pole.

He was able to get out of the car on his own.

Police say he refused medical treatment on scene but did go to a local hospital later on for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe poor road conditions played a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted
Upstate NY firefighters rescued a dog after his hind legs fell through the ice on a frozen pond.
Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

Latest News

Acadia National Park officials expect record number of visitors in 2021
Acadia National Park officials looks back on record 2021 season
Hathaway Holiday Lights
Hathaway Holiday Lights returns for another year in Veazie
Wreaths Across America Truck is loaded with wreaths
U.S. Senate passes initiative marking December 18th as Wreaths Across America Day
Police lights
Teen hospitalized after rollover on interstate in Portland