Poor road conditions factor in Aroostook County crash, police say

HODGDON, Maine (WABI) - A Cary man was sent to the hospital following a crash in Hodgdon.

Maine State Police say 20-year-old Jesse Frederick was driving south on the Calais Road in Hodgdon just around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.

Police say he hit two mailboxes before hitting the utility pole.

He was able to get out of the car on his own.

Police say he refused medical treatment on scene but did go to a local hospital later on for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe poor road conditions played a factor in the crash.

