Increasing Temperatures & Wind Tonight. Fog For The First Half Of The Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to sit to our north. Warm front has just about cleared to our northeast. Still some areas of light rain and with a few spots hovering near freezing, some patchy areas of freezing rain will be possible. Fog has also become problematic for driving. Warm air is moving over the cold air causing the fog to form. Once winds pick up along the cold front tonight the fog will dissipate. Temperatures have been warmest along the coast where winds have been stronger, most spots are in the 50s. Away from the coast, temperatures are still in the 30s. That will change as winds start to increase and warm air aloft will mix down to the surface. Temperatures will actually be climbing into the evening hours.

Cold front will start to move through right around midnight. This will bring areas of rain, but more importantly, it will bring the wind that will clear the fog out and will help our temperatures to rise. Winds will be strongest along the coast and in the mountains. WSW winds for these areas will gust up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for these locations as some downed limbs and power outages will be possible. Winds everywhere else will still be on the breezy side, but will be slightly light. WSW winds will gust around 30-35 mph.

The cold front along with the rain should clear out just after midnight. Once the front clears, temperatures will start to drop & will continue to drop for the rest of Sunday. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the 30s & 40s. Winds will be strongest in the morning and will start to subside by the afternoon.

An upper level ridge will build in over the east coast. This in conjunction with a surface high pressure will bring us a quiet & mild start to next week. Conditions will remain dry and mostly sunny skies are expected Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s & 40s. Another low pressure system could bring us another chance of a rain/snow mix by Thursday. It also looks to be mild with highs in the 40s & 50s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of fog for the first half of the night. Rain will move in around midnight and winds will increase. WSW wind around 25-35 mph with stronger winds in the mountains & along the coast.

SUNDAY: Brightening skies with falling temperatures. Highs will occur during the early morning with afternoon temperatures in the 30s & 40s. Winds will be strongest during the morning in the mountains as westerly winds could gust up to 45 mph. Winds die down by the afternoon

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s.

