Hathaway Holiday Lights returns for another year in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - It isn’t Christmas in the Bangor area without the Hathaway Holiday Lights.

We checked in with them before the season, but their light-up trail is now in full swing.

This year’s edition is over at Veazie Community School, and has more than 70,000 individual lights.

There are also tons of interactive activities, including a spot to drop off letters to Santa.

The display is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

100 percent of all proceeds go toward the NICU at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

11 years into the tradition, Rick Hathaway still gets a kick out of seeing families visit.

”This year we have some additional interactive items that people can get out and listen to music, or we have a naughty and nice push button so the kids can see where they are on Santa’s list,” said Hathaway. “But more light, more channels, just more of everything.”

The holiday spectacular is open every night until December 26th from 4-9.

