COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across Maine

Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise here in Maine.

As of Saturday morning, there are 377 people in the hospital with the virus, 65% of those individuals are not vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

There are 120 patients in critical care.

60 are on ventilators.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah says 90% or more of those on a ventilator are not vaccinated at some hospitals.

Statewide, Shah says there are only 23 adult ICU beds available.

Meanwhile, more than 12,000 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Friday.

Nearly 8,000 of those were booster shots.

69.77% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

