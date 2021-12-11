An Icy Mix Likely This Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes Region this morning will track northeast into Quebec later in the day and pass well to our north tonight. This track will pull a warm front northward across the state later this morning through the afternoon and usher warmer air into the region as we head through the day. Precipitation will develop by mid-morning or so for most spots. At that point, temperatures will be cold enough so that areas, from Bangor north and west, will start as an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain while areas closer to the coast see just plain rain. The icy mix will change to all rain from south to north later in the morning and into the early afternoon. Before the change to rain, we could see ice accumulations of .1″ to .25″ in spots so roads will likely be slippery for the morning and early afternoon especially north and west of Bangor. Once the temperatures warm and the icy mix changes to rain, travel conditions will improve during the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue through the afternoon but should become more showery in nature for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to low and possibly mid-50s elsewhere later this afternoon and this evening, with the warmest temperatures occurring along the coast. Rain will then taper off later tonight as low pressure pulls a cold front through the state. It looks like we’ll have some gusty wind developing ahead of the cold front tonight too. Expect a southerly wind to gust to 30-40 MPH inland and 40-50 MPH later this evening into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through. Skies will clear out late tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s for lows in most spots.

Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s to low 40s. With strong low pressure to our north and high pressure to our south, we’ll have a gusty west/northwest wind across the state Sunday. Gust to 30-40 MPH will be possible at times throughout the day. High pressure will build in early next week giving us some nice weather for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see a chance for some rain and snow showers returning to the forecast Wednesday night and early Thursday morning otherwise it looks like a fairly quiet week ahead with no big storms in our forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Periods of sleet and freezing rain this morning mainly from Bangor north and west rain expected closer to the coast. Any icy mix will change to rain from south to north by late morning through early afternoon. Ice accumulations of .1″ to .25″ will be possible north and west of Bangor before changing over to rain. Slippery roads will be possible. Temperatures will climb to the 40s to low 50s later this afternoon and evening. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible this afternoon especially along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending from west to east around or shortly after midnight. Rain may change to some snow showers over northern and western areas before coming to an end. Clearing skies late. Lows between 29°-39°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs between 35°-43°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Rain/snow showers at night.

