Wearable tech among popular items this holiday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holidays quickly approaching, devices like speakers and tech watches are among the most popular gifts this year.

A recent survey shows the average U.S. Household has 25 connected devices across 14 different categories.

Kyle Burbine at US Cellular in Bangor says they are seeing “wearables” like earbuds and smart watches at the top of gift lists.

He says watches are popular for parents to give to their young children so they can track their locations and for those who want to track their fitness.

For people who might be new to technology, he recommends starting out with a tablet or iPad to get comfortable using the device on a bigger screen.

”During the holiday season especially, we want to be able to connect with our loved ones, and whether you are connecting locally or from afar, you can use tablets basically to be able to connect and see your family on a nice large screen. I know I have heard so many people doing movie nights, and you can stream a movie at the same time as someone in another household.” Burbine said.

Burbine says home security cameras have also been popular this time of year as people watch for packages to be delivered when they’re out or traveling.

