Thomaston animal shelter asking for some holiday help

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston is asking for a little holiday help.

Their pet angel tree lists out specific items the shelter needs.

This way, you can know which homeless animal you are specifically providing a little more comfort to during the holidays.

The bottom of their tree is already full of donations, but with hundreds of animals at the shelter, they go through supplies pretty quickly.

”So, the goal is to get items that will make the pet’s stay at the shelter that much more comfortable. So, animals might be asking for laundry detergent to keep their linens clean, or bleach to sanitize all the grossness that happens, or cat treats, dog treats, all that kind of fun stuff,” said Kasey Bielecki, from the Pope Memorial Humane Society.

Ruckus Donuts in Rockland also has a pet angel tree for the shelter.

Their pet tags include a coupon for a free cup of coffee and a donut.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.