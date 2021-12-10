Advertisement

Temporary changes to Community Connector start Monday

The buses will be lined up along Water Street for pick up and drop off.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you take the community connector in Bangor, there are some changes coming next week.

Starting Monday the 13th at 6am, the buses will be lined up along Water Street for pick up and drop off.

It’s to allow drainage work to be finished that’s associated with the Bangor Transit Center project.

Parking spots on the Key Bank side of Water Street will also be closed to allow the buses to park.

We’re told the bus ticket machine in front of the parking garage will still be accessible.

The work is expected to be finished by Wednesday the 15th at 6pm.

