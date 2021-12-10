Snow Showers Likely Today, Icy Mix & Rain Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will approach the area today giving us mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for snow showers. The snow showers may mix with or even change to rain closer to the coast as temperatures warm to the 30s to near 40°. Further inland, temperatures will reach the 20s to near 30° for highs so cold enough for precipitation to stay in the form of snow. Light accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible during the day which could make for some slippery roads in spots. We’ll have a quiet night tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s to near 30° for nighttime lows.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region early Saturday will track northeast into Quebec later in the day and pass well to our north tomorrow night. This track will allow warmer air to move into the region as we head through the day Saturday. Precipitation will develop by mid-morning or so for most spots. At that point, temperatures will be cold enough so that areas, mainly north and west of Bangor, will start as an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain while areas from Bangor south and east mainly see just plain rain. A little bit of sleet and freezing rain can’t be ruled out for the Bangor area and Downeast at the onset Saturday morning but any mix will be very brief and will quickly change to rain during the morning. Icy mix for areas north and west of Bangor is expected to change to all rain from south to north later in the morning and into the early afternoon. Before the change to rain, we could see ice accumulations of .1″ to .25″ in spots so roads will likely be slippery for the morning and early afternoon across northern and western areas. Once the temperatures warm and the icy mix changes to rain, travel conditions will improve during the afternoon and evening. Plan on rain continuing through the afternoon and evening hours. Precipitation looks to be steadiest/heaviest during the morning and early afternoon then will become more showery in nature during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb to the 40s to low 50s for highs Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will then taper off late Saturday night as low pressure pulls a cold front through the state. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build in early next week giving us some nice weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible during the day. Snow showers may mix with rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 20s to near 30° for most spots, 30s to near 40° closer to the coast. Light southeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 22°-32°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of sleet and freezing rain north and west of Bangor during the morning with rain expected elsewhere. Any icy mix will change to rain from south to north by late morning through early afternoon. Ice accumulations of .1″ to .25″ will be possible north and west of Bangor before changing over to rain. Temperatures will climb to the 40s to low 50s during the afternoon. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Brightening skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.