Small Business Saturdays continue in Bangor

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Small Business Saturdays roll on in Bangor.

Previously, it was an event held once a holiday season to get people to spend locally.

In Bangor, they figured - why stop there?

Now, Small Business Saturday takes place for four weeks leading up to Christmas.

“Even if a store is not offering a specific special during Small Business Saturdays, they are offering all sorts of special services,” said Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership. “So, you’ve got free gift wrapping, you’ve got help making your gift selections. You just have an overall really charming holiday experience in your in your downtown shop.”

“This is a very important part of owning a store downtown,” said Roxanne Munksgaard, Co-owner, Maine Jewelry & Art. “We’ve been downtown for over 12 years, and without our local shoppers, I’m not so sure we would have been here 12 years. And we usually have events, kind of parties in the store, but due to COVID, we’re not this year, and we’re also spreading it out. So, this way local people can come in and not feel problematic in the store with too many people.”

Saturday there will be Christmas Carolers from Hampden Academy making the rounds through out the downtown area.

It all leads up to the community Christmas parade that starts at 4pm.

