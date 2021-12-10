Salvation Army working to raise much needed funds to reach divisional goal

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - With the resurgence of the pandemic, the Salvation Army is seeing a significant decrease in funds raised and lack of workers through their Red Kettle Campaign.

The Rockland Salvation Army is currently down more than $6,000 compared to last year at this time.

Lieutenant Neil Childs of the Bath Salvation Army says they are down more than four-thousand dollars.

They’re hoping to increase their funds from now and “Kettle Blitz” day on December 16th.

Its a one-day competition among the Salvation Army aimed at increasing donations.

The division overall is 30% behind its goal.

The National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge this year was a huge success! With the help of employees, community members, officers, partners, and more, we raised more than $1.1M in 4 hours, well-beating our $1M goal! These funds will support local programming for families in need right in the communities where the dollars are raised, helping to ensure that #HopeMarchesOn. But the fight continues! Please reach out to your local Salvation Army to see how you can get involved in your own community. #DoingTheMostGood Posted by The Salvation Army USA on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

All the funds raised will help those in need with a number of services all year round, from utilities, heating, and more.

“Those needs don’t go away, and we feel a definite impact in our own mindset of how we approach this. There’s definitely a little bit of a panic set as well,” said Childs.

The Salvation Army lost half of its 300 kettle locations last year due to the pandemic.

This year, the organization has more than 200 Red kettles located at major retails across New England.

Donations can also be made digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. and Venmo.

You can also give any amount by texting “KETTLE” to 51555.

The Salvation Army Bangor is facing another challenging holiday season to meet the increasing needs of people struggling... Posted by The Salvation Army Bangor Citadel Corps on Thursday, December 9, 2021

