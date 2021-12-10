Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine topping the two thousand mark for the first time ever.

According to the Maine CDC, there were 2.148 new cases recorded Thursday. That shatters the previous day’s record of 1,460 new cases in Maine.

This also marks two weeks out from Thanksgiving.

There are also 8 new deaths- two residents each from Cumberland, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties and one resident each from Oxford and Aroostook counties.

Meanwhile, 12,408 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Thursday in Maine according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

According to the CDC, 8,348 were boosters.

69.56% of Maine’s total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County alone recording 304 new cases.

276 in Aroostook County.

175 in Kennebec, 83 in Somerset, 17 in Waldo and 69 in Knox counties.

There are now 373 people in the hospital with the virus.

118 are in critical care.

60 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports there are only 34 available ICU beds in the state right now.

