Advertisement

Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine

Data from Maine CDC comes two weeks after Thanksgiving
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine topping the two thousand mark for the first time ever.

According to the Maine CDC, there were 2.148 new cases recorded Thursday. That shatters the previous day’s record of 1,460 new cases in Maine.

This also marks two weeks out from Thanksgiving.

There are also 8 new deaths- two residents each from Cumberland, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties and one resident each from Oxford and Aroostook counties.

Meanwhile, 12,408 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Thursday in Maine according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

According to the CDC, 8,348 were boosters.

69.56% of Maine’s total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County alone recording 304 new cases.

276 in Aroostook County.

175 in Kennebec, 83 in Somerset, 17 in Waldo and 69 in Knox counties.

There are now 373 people in the hospital with the virus.

118 are in critical care.

60 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports there are only 34 available ICU beds in the state right now.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
Governor Mills says mandates won't return.
Governor Mills says there are no plans for mandates to return

Latest News

NLEMMC Holiday Tree Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center lights holiday tree outside Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
Nearly 60K sign up for insurance via new state marketplace
267 Maine schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the DOE
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted