Northern Lights Health hosting multiple vaccine clinics

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the demand for COVID-19 booster shots rises, Northern Light Health will be hosting multiple vaccine clinics at their Health Center on Union Street in Bangor.

Patients can receive their first, second, or booster dose of the vaccine.

Registration begins today, and appointments are required.

NLH says they expect to be able to host approximately 144 patients at each clinic.

You can find the link to sign up here.

