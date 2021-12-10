Advertisement

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center lights holiday tree outside Lafayette Family Cancer Institute

NLEMMC Holiday Tree Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
NLEMMC Holiday Tree Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is giving special meaning to its seasonal lighting of holiday trees.

Thursday night, the tree outside Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer was lit to recognize those impacted by cancer.

Last week, they lit a tree outside Acadia Hospital in Bangor in honor of those lost to mental illness and substance use disorder.

There are no public gatherings this year due to COVID precautions, but the lightings are posted on Facebook.

Northern Light officials read the names of those the star atop the tree is honoring, and shared the importance of the yearly celebration.

”Every one of these individuals has touched the lives of family, friends and others,” said Associate Vice President of Oncology Services Donna Boehm. “That’s why Lights of Life is so powerful. It gives us the chance to reflect, remember and celebrate those who have made such a meaningful difference in the lives of so many.”

You can purchase lights online for either tree in remembrance of loved ones.

All proceeds support Northern Light’s care, specifically in their cancer care and behavioral health divisions.

