Advertisement

New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report showing inflation rising at its fastest rate in nearly four decades raised fresh questions Friday about the fate of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation, with both sides hoping it would influence whether pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin will back the proposal.

The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package’s size, citing rising inflation as a reason to slow work on the bill. On Friday, the government said consumer prices grew last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in 39 years.

Manchin aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the lawmaker. On Thursday, he said in a brief interview that he was “very concerned” about the inflation report.

The political sensitivity of inflation and its impact on Democrat’s family services, health care and climate change bill was underscored as leaders of both parties latched onto the inflation increase as ammunition in their fight over the legislation.

Democrats argued that the report intensified the need to approve the bill, which includes many of Biden’s top domestic goals. They said its initiatives bolstering spending and tax credits for health care, children’s costs, education and other programs would help families cope with rising prices. Most of the bill is paid for with tax boosts on the wealthy and big corporations.

“For anyone who, like me, is concerned about costs facing American families, passing BBB is the most immediate and direct step we can take to deliver,” Biden said in a statement, using the acronym for his bill’s formal name, “Build Back Better.”

Republicans argued that the legislation’s expenditures would further feed inflation, which has been fueled by supply chain delays making products less available and spending prompted by a strong underlying economy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that inflation means “the average American has gotten a pay cut,” adding, “It is unthinkable that Senate Democrats would try to respond to this inflation report by ramming through another massive socialist spending package in a matter of days.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants to reach final compromises with Manchin and other Democrats on unresolved issues and push a final package through his chamber by Christmas.

It is unclear whether he’ll be able to meet that timeline. Every Democrat in the 50-50 chamber will have to back it so Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote to approve it.

The House approved an initial version of the legislation last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted

Latest News

Eastern Maine Medical Center is providing COVI-19 Support Kits to patients discharged from the...
Eastern Maine Medical Center finds a new way to help COVID patients
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested
Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit