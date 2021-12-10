Advertisement

Nearly 60K sign up for insurance via new state marketplace

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Almost 60,000 people have signed up for coverage via Maine’s new health insurance marketplace.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the residents have selected health coverage plans for 2022 through the CoverME.gov website.

The signups happened during the first month of open enrollment on the website. The signups represent an increase from last year.

A little less than 60,000 people selected plans during the 2021 open enrollment period.

Maine was still using the federal HealthCare.gov platform at that time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

Latest News

NLEMMC Holiday Tree Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center lights holiday tree outside Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
267 Maine schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the DOE
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted
The Garry Owen House and Mad Kat & Company are hosting the event.
Brewer bar hosting benefit night for veterans in need