Jobless claims increase in Maine as they fall nationally

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The number of new jobless claims in Maine trended up last week in defiance of a national trend.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 52 years last week.

But the Maine Department of Labor reports the number of initial claims in the state grew by more than 400 to more than 1,250.

Unemployment claims in Maine fell by more than 100 during the previous week, and remained well below last year’s levels.

The state’s unemployment level of 4.9% in October was about the same as a year previous.

