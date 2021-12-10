Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock woman accused of shooting a man at her house was indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

58-year-old Jane Strunk is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, and reckless conduct with a firearm, among other charges.

She was arrested in June after authorities were called to her house on The Otter Way.

Authorities described the incident as a domestic disturbance.

