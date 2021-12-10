Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock woman accused of shooting a man at her house was indicted Thursday by a grand jury.
58-year-old Jane Strunk is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, and reckless conduct with a firearm, among other charges.
She was arrested in June after authorities were called to her house on The Otter Way.
Authorities described the incident as a domestic disturbance.
