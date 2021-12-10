Advertisement

Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted

58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock woman accused of shooting a man at her house was indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

58-year-old Jane Strunk is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, and reckless conduct with a firearm, among other charges.

She was arrested in June after authorities were called to her house on The Otter Way.

Authorities described the incident as a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

Latest News

The Garry Owen House and Mad Kat & Company are hosting the event.
Brewer bar hosting benefit night for veterans in need
Governor Janet Mills
Maine governor, an abuse survivor, to play role in campaign
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
Durgin Center on State Street in Brewer
Durgin Center now open in Brewer