Freezing Rain Threat Saturday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rest of the night will consist of mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few light snow showers will be possible, but most spots will stay dry. Lows will drop into the teens & 20s with a light and variable wind.

A potent low pressure system will move out of the Plains and will bring us impacts on Saturday. This looks to be another scenario where the low stays to our north keeping us in the warm sector. But before the warm air pushes in, cold air will stay locked into the region. This will result in a wintry mix, including freezing rain, Saturday morning before changing over into rain by the afternoon as warm air pushes the cold air out. Best potential of freezing rain will be for north and west of the Interstate, these areas could see up to a 0.25″ of ice accumulation. A window of freezing rain will also be possible with the onset of the precipitation in the Bangor area producing a glaze of ice. (This will all depend on how quickly the warm air pushes in) Expect the potential of slick roads during the morning especially along Route 2 and also be mindful bridges as the freeze first. Rain will come to an end by late afternoon and temperatures will continue to rise into the evening as highs will be in the 40s & 50s. South/southwest winds on Saturday will be strongest along the coast where they could gust up to 35 mph.

Threat of freezing rain likely north & west of Bangor Saturday morning. Ice accumulations from 0.1-0.25" will be possible. Bangor will see a brief window of freezing rain, but will quickly change to rain. Use caution if driving tomorrow morning. (WABI)

Freezing rain will create icy road conditions and hazardous travel Saturday morning. Conditions will improve for the afternoon. (WABI)

Freezing rain will start in the west and spread northeast through the morning. (WABI)

Another round of rain along a cold front will move through late in the evening and will come to an end just after midnight Sunday morning. Sunday will be another situation where temperatures look to fall throughout the day. Winds will be strongest in the mountains on Sunday with westerly winds gusting 35-45 mph.

As of now, the pattern next week looks to quiet down & temperatures look to stay above seasonable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Some light flurries. Lows in the teens & 20s with a light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Wintry mix including freezing rain north & west of Bangor during the morning before changing over into all rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.25″. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds increasing into the evening out of the SSW gusting up to 35 mph. Expected to be strongest along the coast.

SUNDAY: Brightening skies with falling temperatures. Highs will occur during the early morning with afternoon temperatures in the 30s & 40s. Winds will be strongest during the morning in the mountains as westerly winds could gust up to 45 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

