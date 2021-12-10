Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a crash that killed a Stonington man yesterday afternoon.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just before 1.
Deputies say 65-year-old Michael Turner was driving on Burnt Cove Road in Stonington when his vehicle crashed into the back of a rural mail carrier’s vehicle.
Turner’s car rolled over before landing on its wheels in the opposite lane
Authorities say Turner died at the scene.
The driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s from Castine, was treated at the scene for back pain.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.