Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a crash that killed a Stonington man yesterday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just before 1.

Deputies say 65-year-old Michael Turner was driving on Burnt Cove Road in Stonington when his vehicle crashed into the back of a rural mail carrier’s vehicle.

Turner’s car rolled over before landing on its wheels in the opposite lane

Authorities say Turner died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s from Castine, was treated at the scene for back pain.

