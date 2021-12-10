Eastern Maine Medical Center finds a new way to help COVID patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is helping COVID-19 patients have peace of mind as they wait out their quarantine period at home.

This is a COVID-19 support kit:

Eastern Maine Medical Center is providing COVI-19 Support Kits to patients discharged from the Emergency Department (Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center)

It’s given to patients who test positive for the virus but are healthy enough to be safely discharged from the Emergency Department.

Each kit contains items such as a pulse oximeter to monitor blood oxygen levels, a thermometer, masks, and hand sanitizer.

There’s also a log for patients to track their stats and instructions on how to use everything.

EMMC says the hope is the kits help patients manage the disease while keeping their anxiety low.

In addition to the kit, each patient receives a call from a nurse within two days to check in and answer any questions they may have.

The hospital has distributed more than 250 kits since September.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.