Advertisement

Eastern Maine Medical Center finds a new way to help COVID patients

Eastern Maine Medical Center is providing COVI-19 Support Kits to patients discharged from the...
Eastern Maine Medical Center is providing COVI-19 Support Kits to patients discharged from the Emergency Department(Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is helping COVID-19 patients have peace of mind as they wait out their quarantine period at home.

This is a COVID-19 support kit:

Eastern Maine Medical Center is providing COVI-19 Support Kits to patients discharged from the...
Eastern Maine Medical Center is providing COVI-19 Support Kits to patients discharged from the Emergency Department(Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center)

It’s given to patients who test positive for the virus but are healthy enough to be safely discharged from the Emergency Department.

Each kit contains items such as a pulse oximeter to monitor blood oxygen levels, a thermometer, masks, and hand sanitizer.

There’s also a log for patients to track their stats and instructions on how to use everything.

EMMC says the hope is the kits help patients manage the disease while keeping their anxiety low.

In addition to the kit, each patient receives a call from a nurse within two days to check in and answer any questions they may have.

The hospital has distributed more than 250 kits since September.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted

Latest News

Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
NLEMMC Holiday Tree Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center lights holiday tree outside Lafayette Family Cancer Institute
Nearly 60K sign up for insurance via new state marketplace