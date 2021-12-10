Advertisement

Decal Gymnastics completes new front Oakland gym area

Business began roughly 30 years ago in Dover-Foxcroft
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Decal Gymnastics’ front gym area at its Oakland location is now finished.

The location itself was purchased in early October, and staff say the business and its instruction capability has come a long way since starting in Dover-Foxcroft roughly 30 years ago.

“To then have something like this now, it’s just crazy to think of tripling space and having not one, but two of them,” said Alexis Evans, co-owner.

“You can just focus in more on little things in their routine, and getting them paying attention for when they go to competitions, know what they’re doing, and represent us more,” said Leanna Breard, coach/gymnast.

Decal activity centers are located in Augusta and Oakland. You can find more information on courses at DecalGymnastics.com.

